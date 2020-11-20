Two dead in Oconto County rollover

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people died when a vehicle rolled in ditch in Oconto County Friday morning.

At about 5:14 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Deer Hill Road north of County Highway VV in the Town of Underhill.

Deputies found a vehicle overturned in the west ditch. A 29-year-old Shawano area man and a female victim were ejected from the vehicle. They died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The female’s age is unknown at this time.

Investigators determined the vehicle had been traveling south on Deer Hill Road before entering the ditch.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No names were released.

Underhill is located west of Gillett.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office received help from Underhill Fire and Gillett Area Ambulance Service.

