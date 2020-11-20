Oshkosh man convicted in drunk driving crash that killed daughter

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 61-year-old man has been found guilty in drunk driving crash that killed his young daughter.

On Nov. 19, Steven Brownell appeared in Winnebago County Court for a plea hearing. He pleaded guilty to a charge of Homicide by Use of Vehicle with PAC.

As part of a plea deal, charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and 1st Degree Reckless Homicide were dismissed.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.

On Aug. 10, 2018, rescue crews were called to a report of a crash on Highway 45 and GG in Winnebago County. Brownell’s vehicle went airborne and crashed in a cornfield.

Ten-year-old Kherington Brownell was found dead in the vehicle.

Steven Brownell and his 13-year-old son, Kage, survived the crash.

A witness told officials that Steven Brownell had been driving recklessly and swerving before his vehicle went off the road.

Deputies requested a blood alcohol test on Steven Brownell. Results from the State Crime Lab showed Brownell had a blood alcohol content of 0.261. which is more than three times the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin.

Brownwell was paralyzed after the crash.

