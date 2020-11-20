Luxemburg-Casco wins a thriller, Operation Football highlights
WIAA Level 2 Playoff Scores and Highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA Level 2 football playoffs are here. Many area high school football teams participating on Thursday night to crown regional championship.
Scores listed in alphabetical order.
Division 1
Germantown 31, Cedgarberg 6
Hamilton 35, Homestead 13
Hartford 21, Oconomowoc 6
Hudson 38, Marshfield 26
Marquette University 35, Oak Creek 24
Muskego 31, Menominee Falls 7
Mukwonago 28, Brookfield Central 7
Division 2
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Kewaskum 14
Luxemburg-Casco 21, West De Pere 20
Onalaska 50, Baraboo 26
Rhinelander 27, Mosinee
Rice Lake def. New Richmond, forfeit
Shawano 46, Seymour 14
Slinger 28, Pewaukee 20
Division 3
Baldwin-Woodville def. Prescott, forfeit
Ellsworth 42, Northwestern 14
Freedom 21, Wrightstown 0
Lake Mills 21, Lakeside Lutheran 19
Little Chute 21, Winneconne 14
River Valley 50, Richland Center 7
University School of Milwaukee 30, Racine St. Catherine’s 28
Xavier def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit
Division 4
Amherst 48, Brillion 14
Cumberland 46, Stanley-Boyd 17
Elk Mound 34, St. Croix Falls 12
Lake Country Lutheran 59, Brookfield Academy 20
Kiel 55, Chilton 8
Nekoosa 40, Prairie du Chien 28
Stratford 28, Wittenberg-Biramwood 27
Division 5
Aquinas 42, Lancaster 8
Bonduel 36, Manawa 26
Cadott def. Cameron, forfeit
Cambridge 1, Mineral Point 0
Markesan def. Weyauwega-Fremont, forfeit
Mondovi 34, Luther 0
Spring Valley def. Grantsburg, forfeit
Division 6
Blair-Taylor 49, Assumption 0
Boyceville def. Turtle Lake, forfeit
Clear Lake def. Augusta, forfeit
Edgar 56, Iola-Scandinavia 8
Highland 19, Potosi/Cassville 13
Lourdes Academy def. Reedsville, forfeit
Pepin/Alma 30, Loyal 0
Randolph def. Cambria-Friesland, forfeit
Shiocton def. Crivitz, forfeit
Exhibition Games
Arrowhead 36, Kenosha Bradford 34
Cadott 21, De Soto 14
Coleman 55, Markesan 12
Lourdes Academy 40, Randolph 0
Mondovi 58, Hilbert 36
