Luxemburg-Casco wins a thriller, Operation Football highlights

WIAA Level 2 Playoff Scores and Highlights
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA Level 2 football playoffs are here. Many area high school football teams participating on Thursday night to crown regional championship.

Scores listed in alphabetical order.

Division 1

Germantown 31, Cedgarberg 6

Hamilton 35, Homestead 13

Hartford 21, Oconomowoc 6

Hudson 38, Marshfield 26

Marquette University 35, Oak Creek 24

Muskego 31, Menominee Falls 7

Mukwonago 28, Brookfield Central 7

Division 2

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Kewaskum 14

Luxemburg-Casco 21, West De Pere 20

Onalaska 50, Baraboo 26

Rhinelander 27, Mosinee

Rice Lake def. New Richmond, forfeit

Shawano 46, Seymour 14

Slinger 28, Pewaukee 20

Division 3

Baldwin-Woodville def. Prescott, forfeit

Ellsworth 42, Northwestern 14

Freedom 21, Wrightstown 0

Lake Mills 21, Lakeside Lutheran 19

Little Chute 21, Winneconne 14

River Valley 50, Richland Center 7

University School of Milwaukee 30, Racine St. Catherine’s 28

Xavier def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit

Division 4

Amherst 48, Brillion 14

Cumberland 46, Stanley-Boyd 17

Elk Mound 34, St. Croix Falls 12

Lake Country Lutheran 59, Brookfield Academy 20

Kiel 55, Chilton 8

Nekoosa 40, Prairie du Chien 28

Stratford 28, Wittenberg-Biramwood 27

Division 5

Aquinas 42, Lancaster 8

Bonduel 36, Manawa 26

Cadott def. Cameron, forfeit

Cambridge 1, Mineral Point 0

Markesan def. Weyauwega-Fremont, forfeit

Mondovi 34, Luther 0

Spring Valley def. Grantsburg, forfeit

Division 6

Blair-Taylor 49, Assumption 0

Boyceville def. Turtle Lake, forfeit

Clear Lake def. Augusta, forfeit

Edgar 56, Iola-Scandinavia 8

Highland 19, Potosi/Cassville 13

Lourdes Academy def. Reedsville, forfeit

Pepin/Alma 30, Loyal 0

Randolph def. Cambria-Friesland, forfeit

Shiocton def. Crivitz, forfeit

Exhibition Games

Arrowhead 36, Kenosha Bradford 34

Cadott 21, De Soto 14

Coleman 55, Markesan 12

Lourdes Academy 40, Randolph 0

Mondovi 58, Hilbert 36

