How to share your photos from the gun-deer hunt

Julian's first buck.
Julian's first buck.(Michelle Mork)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - It’s time again for one of Wisconsin’s enduring traditions. The nine-day gun-deer hunting season starts Saturday, Nov. 21.

Hunters young and old will don their blaze orange and blaze pink in hopes of bagging a buck.

Action 2 News would love to see your deer hunting photos. Go to https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/ and find the 2020 Hunting Season slideshow. Click “ADD MEDIA” and upload your photo. We may use it during one of our newscasts!

Action 2 News wishes you a safe and successful gun-deer hunt. We hope you enjoy your time in the woods.

Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunt is Nov. 21-29. CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the 2020 season.

