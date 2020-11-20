Advertisement

Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil to go virtual in 2021

Phil can still try to find his shadow online
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The coronavirus has forced us to change the way we celebrate holidays and special occasions.

Groundhog Day will be no different.

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog, will still make an appearance next year, but it will be virtual.

“Phil, along with the Inner Circle, will be making his live annual Prognostication from Gobbler’s Knob this coming Groundhog Day February 2nd, 2021, but it has been determined that there will not be any in-person attendance or guests on the grounds as the potential COVID risks to overcome are too great,” the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website said.

The organization said it’s developing live virtual events and interactions in place of in-person events to celebrate Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers issues new face mask order
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Coronavirus falling back from record highs in Wisconsin
Mayfair incident
Eight people wounded in Mayfair Mall shooting
Stock graphic
Two dead in Oconto County rollover
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington.
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win
Haen Meats in Grand Chute before the start of the gun-deer hunting season
Meat processors expect busy hunting season
Sign welcoming hunters
Northern businesses happy to see hunters
Mayfair incident
Eight people wounded in Mayfair Mall shooting