Evers calls meeting on virus with GOP leaders ‘productive’

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers’ virtual meeting on Friday with Republican legislative leaders to discuss COVID-19 relief efforts was “productive,” the governor’s spokeswoman said.

The meeting was Evers’ first with newly-elected Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and his first since May with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. It comes as the coronavirus continues to ravage the state, with hospitals at or near capacity. The head of the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Thursday urged Evers and Republicans to work together urgently to avoid the crisis becoming a catastrophe.

“The conversation was productive and the governor expressed urgent need for working together on additional state support and asked legislative leaders to meet again the week after Thanksgiving,” said Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback. “He looks forward to the Legislature acting quickly to pass additional COVID-19 legislation to support our state’s response to this crisis.”

Cudaback did not say whether Evers and lawmakers agreed on any specific proposals.

Evers put forward a half-billion dollar COVID-19 relief bill this week. Vos outlined steps Assembly Republicans would like to take to combat the virus, but has not released any specific bills. Vos said the Legislature may come back in December to vote on bills.

Speaker Vos released this statement about the meeting:

“I want to thank Governor Evers and Senate Majority Leader LeMahieu for talking today.  It was a productive discussion and as expected, there were issues we agreed on and some that we didn’t. Regardless, I see today’s conversation as a positive step forward to finding common ground in developing a more unified state response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

