Domestic disturbance results in brief standoff in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are expecting domestic violence charges to be filed against a Kimberly man after a disturbance Friday morning.

Fox Valley Metro police say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 100-block of S. Washington St. just after 7 A.M. Officers could hear the disturbance but no one in the house responded.

Because of the uncertainty of what was happening inside the house, officers called for reinforcements. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Kaukauna police and the Wisconsin State Patrol all responded.

Soon after, two people complied with the officers and were detained outside, but a third person refused to come out. After about 30 minutes, police went inside and took the 35-year-old man into custody without any further problems.

Police are holding him in the Outagamie County Jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence as a repeat offender, felony failure to comply with an officer’s attempt to take into custody, bail jumping, and disorderly conduct.

