DISCUSSION: Delivering the internet to billions

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than half of the world’s population has no access to the internet. This goes beyond having access to Facebook friends or Netflix. The internet is a crucial tool in daily commerce, health care and education.

Earlier this week on Action 2 News at 4:30, Brad Spakowitz discussed efforts by companies, including Google, to deliver the internet to remote areas. In the video above, he talks about a company that’s literally taking this effort to new heights.

