De Pere High School to live stream “Freaky Friday” musical

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere High School is live streaming its musical take on the beloved Disney movie “Freaky Friday.”

The cast met this week for their first in-person rehearsals. The school has been in virtual learning since September.

Performers had been rehearsing over Zoom.

Students worked independently to learn their roles.

“It was definitely a lot different than any other year. It took a lot of self discipline because a lot of what we were learning was, OK now you go and learn your part. I had a bit of a leg up because I know piano and I know how to learn music by myself,” said performer Emma Hujet.

“Freaky Friday” starts on Friday, Nov. 27. It costs $15 to live stream it. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

