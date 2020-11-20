Advertisement

De Pere encourages shoppers to “Choose Local”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of De Pere and its business leaders are encouraging you to “Choose Local” stores and restaurants for your holiday dining and gift-giving.

Tina Quigley, executive director of Definitely De Pere, said, “I think it’s really important for the community to see the faces behind the storefront -- that the people who own our small businesses and are offering the many, many varieties of choices for shopping and dining downtown, they are our friends, they’re our neighbors, and right now the struggle is real.”

You can see all of downtown De Pere’s shopping and dining options on the Definitely De Pere web site. You can also buy gift cards on the site and see which places offer delivery and takeout, too.

