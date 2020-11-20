COOL & BRISK TODAY

Although today won’t be as mild as yesterday, where the highs were in the 50s & 60s, it will still be mild for this point in November. Highs will range from the upper 30s north to the middle and upper 40s south. Skies will be variable today will more sun south and more clouds north. Brisk west wind will gust up to 20 mph.

Saturday morning is the season opener for the gun deer hunt and the weather looks fair with light wind and cool temperatures. The rest of the day follows with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Late Saturday night the clouds will thicken and then Sunday will be mostly cloudy. There’s a small chance for a spotty sprinkle or flurry. Winds will also become brisk again on Sunday.

There is a better chance for rain and snow Tuesday and early Wednesday next week. Some slick spots could develop, especially Tuesday night when snow is more likely. Following that, Thanksgiving day looks dry and partly sunny.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: NW BEC S 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: S-SW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny, but more clouds NORTH. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Less wind. Maybe sprinkles or flurries FAR NORTH. LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with light winds. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy with a SLIGHT chance of a spotty rain-snow mix. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy early in the day. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain or a wintry mix. Possibly snow at night. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: An early wintry mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. Cool. HIGH: 44

