A MOSTLY DRY WEEKEND

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy overnight as high pressure builds into the area. With light winds temperatures will fall mostly into the 20s by daybreak. Saturday will feature plenty of sun, cools 30s and not much wind. Clouds return Saturday night and linger Sunday. Sunday’s south wind should make for a slightly warmer day with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. During the afternoon into early evening there could be a few spotty showers of rain or snow - Maybe it’s nothing more than sprinkles or flurries. No travel problems are expected at this time.

After a sunny, dry start to the work week Monday, a more substantial system arrives Tuesday. Any early mix or snow should turn over to mostly rain...And then perhaps some mix or snow before ending early Wednesday. For most of us this looks like largely a rain event - However, for areas north there could be more snow and perhaps some accumulation. This event is still days away and this could change so keep checking back for updates.

As of now Thursday (THANKSGIVING DAY) looks dry.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW BEC SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: S-SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Cool with light winds. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy with a SLIGHT chance of a few spotty rain/snow showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy early in the day. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain or a wintry mix. Possibly snow at night. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: An early wintry mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Clouds & sun. Probably dry. Cool. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.