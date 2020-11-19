WARMEST DAY OF THE WEEK... AND STILL BREEZY

Temperatures are already warmer this morning, compared to where our average high temperatures usually are through the middle of November. It’s going to mild and pleasant today with highs mainly in the upper-half of the 50s. Some spots in central Wisconsin may reach the lower 60s. This warmer weather is due to a breezy south-southwest wind, which will gradually slow down this afternoon and evening.

Similar to yesterday, we’ll see “milky sunshine” today, as high clouds filter some of the sun. These thin clouds will fade away this evening as a cold front arrives. However, behind the front, a deck of low gray clouds will form, with a TINY chance of sprinkles and flurries across the Northwoods.

Otherwise, the forecast looks cooler and mainly dry... Temperatures will return to what’s normal this weekend with sunshine giving way to more clouds. Towards the end of the weekend, there’s a slight chance of light rain or snow, but there’s a better chance of a widespread wintry mix on Tuesday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Milky sunshine. Mild for mid-November. Breezy this morning. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Less wind. Maybe sprinkles or flurries FAR NORTH. LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but more clouds NORTH. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with light winds. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy with a SLIGHT chance of a spotty rain-snow mix. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy early in the day. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain or a wintry mix. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: An early wintry mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. Cool. HIGH: 43

