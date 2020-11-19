U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Green Bay Seymour Park homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a deadly shooting at a Green Bay park has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Illinois.

Robert J. Bowsky, 27, was taken into custody in Kankakee, Ill.

Bowsky was wanted for homicide in the June 19 shooting at Seymour Park in Green Bay. The shooting killed 24-year-old Deanthony Odum. Two others were hurt.

Officers believed Bowsky fled to Illinois. Green Bay Police had been working with the U.S. Marshals Service for several months to locate Bowsky. They arrested him on Nov. 12.

If you have information on this shooting, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or the Green Bay Police Department as (920) 448-3200.

In July, police and city leaders heard from neighbors about violence in the Seymour Park neighborhood.

“I love the park, I love the trees, I love the children; and there’s some good people in this neighborhood. The only thing I don’t like is the trouble,” said Tanya Westmoreland, vice president of the Seymour Park Neighborhood Association.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.