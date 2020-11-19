Advertisement

US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher

There are more than 34 million adult smokers in the U.S.
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million...
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million people.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. decline in cigarette smoking could be stalling while the adult vaping rate appears to be rising, according to a government report released Thursday.

About 14% of U.S adults were cigarette smokers last year, the third year in a row the annual survey found that rate. But health officials said a change in the methodology makes it hard to compare that to the same 14% reported for 2017 and 2018.

The adult smoking rate last saw a substantial drop in 2017, when it fell from 16% the year before.

The new figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mean there are more than 34 million adult smokers in the U.S.

Meanwhile, about 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million people.

That rate appears to be up from 3.2% in 2018 and 2.8% in 2017. But again, officials said that comparing 2019 with earlier years is difficult because of the survey change.

The CDC figures are based on responses from about 32,000 people.

Health officials have long called tobacco use the nation’s leading cause of preventable disease and death.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin reports second-most COVID-19 deaths on record: 83 in one day
Antibody testing graphic.
Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests
Mitchel Brock
Brown County man considered missing and endangered
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin nears 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, setting new one-day record
Robert Bowsky.
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Green Bay Seymour Park homicide

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump joins her father, President Donald Trump, as...
NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gun-deer hunt forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gun-deer hunt forecast
WATCH: De Pere's virtual musical
De Pere High School to live stream “Freaky Friday” musical
In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe...
Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks