Unattended cooking blamed for fire that destroyed Oshkosh home

OSHKOSH Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross says it’s helping nine people, including 4 children, who lost their home to a fire late Thursday morning.

The Oshkosh Fire Department responded to the 1300-block of Monroe St. just before 11:30. Firefighters found flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

The fire department says 8 people were home at the time. One was taken to a hospital for injuries but is expected to recover.

The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by unattended cooking.

The house was declared a complete loss.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.