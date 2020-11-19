Advertisement

Unattended cooking blamed for fire that destroyed Oshkosh home

The Oshkosh Fire Department says a house on Monroe St. is a total loss after a fire caused by...
The Oshkosh Fire Department says a house on Monroe St. is a total loss after a fire caused by unattended cooking on Nov. 19, 2020(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OSHKOSH Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross says it’s helping nine people, including 4 children, who lost their home to a fire late Thursday morning.

The Oshkosh Fire Department responded to the 1300-block of Monroe St. just before 11:30. Firefighters found flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

The fire department says 8 people were home at the time. One was taken to a hospital for injuries but is expected to recover.

The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by unattended cooking.

The house was declared a complete loss.

