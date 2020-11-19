Two hurt in Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Fond du Lac early Thursday.

At 1:32 a.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to 159 W. Arndt St. Crews arrived to find “heavy fire conditions” in the front of the multi-family home.

One person was rescued from the home and taken to a hospital. A second person escaped on their own and was taken to a hospital.

“We are grateful that both occupants were able to get out of without serious injuries,” said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

Update: 2 victims transported from fire non life threatening injuries. @mabaswisconsin Several Div 120 resources on scene. @AlliantEnergyWI gas and electric on scene. pic.twitter.com/tBuXtCdfFs — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) November 19, 2020

O’Leary says the fire caused “extensive damage” to the home. He described it as “uninhabitable.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Multiple departments assisted at the scene.

No names were released.

The house is described as a “quadplex” occupied by five people. One of the tenants was not home at the time.

One victim rescued, searching for others. Mabas box 1-1 first level. Corrected Address: 159 W. Arndt. Posted by City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.