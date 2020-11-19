Advertisement

Packers’ Davante Adams misses practice Thursday due to ankle injury

Adams sits out Thursday’s practice a day after being limited
Packers receiver Davante Adams practices inside the Don Hutson Center on Saturday.
Packers receiver Davante Adams practices inside the Don Hutson Center on Saturday.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams played through an ankle injury Sunday. He had a limited practice Wednesday when he said “the idea” is to play Sunday.

But Adams did not practice Thursday.

Adams has 61 catches for 741 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games this season, leading the league in receiving yards per game at 105.9. He missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) also went from a limited practice Wednesday to missing Thursday’s work.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (concussion) and receiver Darrius Shepherd (shoulder) had full practices Thursday after being limited Wednesday. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) returned to limited work after missing practice a day earlier.

Cornerback Kevin King (quad) remained a full participant. The Packers (7-2) will be on the road Sunday at 3:25 PM against the Indianapolis Colts (6-3).

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin reports second-most COVID-19 deaths on record: 83 in one day
Antibody testing graphic.
Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests
Mitchel Brock
Brown County man considered missing and endangered
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin nears 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, setting new one-day record
Robert Bowsky.
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Green Bay Seymour Park homicide

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gun-deer hunt forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gun-deer hunt forecast
WATCH: De Pere's virtual musical
De Pere High School to live stream “Freaky Friday” musical
Luxemburg-Casco wins a thriller, Operation Football highlights
Luxemburg-Casco celebrates after defeating West De Pere 21-20 on Thursday night in the WIAA...
Luxemburg-Casco wins a thriller, Operation Football highlights
COVID-19 put Ryan Leisner in the hospital for 4 months
COVID-19 survivor shares story of long recovery