Packers brace for tough Colts defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers injury report Wednesday was of particular interest to the offense. Receiver Davante Adams was limited by the ankle injury he suffered during the Jaguars game, and fellow receiver Allen Lazard was still limited despite being activated off injured reserve on Tuesday. All hands on deck would seem to be in order Sunday with the Packers traveling to face the Colts’ top-ranked defense.

“They are good at all 3 levels. They have a really nice front, penetrating and setting the edge,” Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday. “They have some really good players up front and do a good job getting after the passer. They are a vision defense with a lot of vision to the football, they swarm, create turnovers, and play the timing of the defense really well. They have really good linebackers who are fast and flow downhill.”

All of that adds up to a defense that ranks 2nd against the pass, 3rd against the runs and 4th in points allowed – 19.7 ppg, or about 11 points per game less than Packers 3rd-ranked scoring offense. Outside observers will use Sunday’s game as a measuring stick for a Packers team that has faced just one top-5 defense this season, scoring just 10 points in a blowout loss at Tampa Bay.

“I think every game is a measuring stick. And numbers are used to project things, but they are also a reflection of performance,” said Rodgers. “Obviously they have had really nice performances so far, through 9 games, on defense. And we have done really well on offense. So it is a good matchup that we look forward to.”

Count receiver Davante Adams among that group looking forward to this matchup. “Obviously it will be a good test for us. They have a really respectable defense. But I think just based off how this season has been going and our mentality as a team, it has been more so about us and how we do and how we execute. There is no defense out there that is godly. At the end of the day, just based off the talent that we have, we will be able to make some noise regardless as long as we are running some clean routes.”

As for the guy who will be calling the shots against the Colts defense, he’s not seeing any wizardry out of the Colts, but rather outstanding execution. “I wouldn’t say they are overly complicated in terms of what they are going to do. But what they do they do so well,” Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday. “There is a reason they are the #1 defense in the National Football League. You can see and tell everybody is on the same page. It is one of the faster units we will have played this year. They are physical and know how to attack the ball. And it’s just hard to get big plays on them.”

Below is the Packers-Colts Injury Report for Wednesday:

11-18 Packers-Colts Injury Report (WBAY)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.