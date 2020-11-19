Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin reports second-most COVID-19 deaths on record: 83 in one day
Antibody testing graphic.
Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests
Mitchel Brock
Brown County man considered missing and endangered
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin nears 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, setting new one-day record
Robert Bowsky.
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Green Bay Seymour Park homicide

Latest News

In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump joins her father, President Donald Trump, as...
NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gun-deer hunt forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gun-deer hunt forecast
WATCH: De Pere's virtual musical
De Pere High School to live stream “Freaky Friday” musical
In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe...
Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks
CDC recommends against travel for Thanksgiving.
CDC recommends against travel for Thanksgiving