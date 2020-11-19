Advertisement

Oshkosh City Hall extends closure due to community COVID-19 spread

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh City Hall will remain closed to the public for at least two more weeks. City Hall won’t reopen until Monday, Dec. 6, at the soonest.

City Hall closed to in-person services on October 19 with an exception for early voters. The closure has now been extended two times. The city announced Thursday it’s extended City Hall’s closure through Friday, Dec. 4.

The city says it’s keeping City Hall closed as a health precaution because of the high rate of community spread of the COVID-19 virus. We’re told the city is waiting for case numbers to fall off before reopening.

“We’re continuing to keep City Hall closed out of an abundance of caution,” said a written statement fro mCity Manager Mark Rohloff . “With the high case numbers, safety is our primary concern for members of the public and our city staff.”

City services are still available to the public online, over the phone, by email, or through postal mail. A complete list of online services can be found by CLICKING HERE.

