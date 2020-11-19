“Miracle” cat survives “heinous” shooting in Winnebago County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is taking care of a cat that was shot in the face.

Bernard, also known as Bernie, was found near a home in Omro. A Good Samaritan brought him in to OAHS. The kitty has “traumatic injuries.”

Staff recognized Bernie was in critical condition and rushed him to the Animal Referral Center Fox Valley. They took x-rays and found Bernie had been shot in the face.

“The bullet traveled from his forehead near his eye down through his palette and damaged his jaw before lodging in his shoulder. It was a miracle he was still alive,” reads a post on the OAHS Facebook page.

Do you know this cat? Bernard (aka Bernie) was found near a Good Samaritan’s home in Omro suffering from traumatic... Posted by Oshkosh Area Humane Society on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Bernie is on pain medication. He’ll soon have surgery.

Staff at OAHS says Bernie is a gentle cat and still likes pets and belly rubs.

If you have any information on this case, call (920) 424-2128 or email info@oahs.org. You can remain anonymous.

You can help with Bernie’s care by donating to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society Cuddles Fund. CLICK HERE to donate.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.