MILD FOR NOVEMBER! COOLER AGAIN FRIDAY

High cloud cover is once again bringing filtered sunshine today. The breezy southwest winds will allow the temperatures to rise to the middle and upper 50s (even a few spots around 60!). Following the passage of a cold front tonight, the breezy winds we’ve been experiencing will slow and the temperatures will become colder. It may also spark off a few spotty showers or flurries across the north. Tomorrow will be cooler but mostly sunny. A brisk westerly wind is likely.

Dry weather extends into Saturday and the first part of Sunday. Spotty showers are possible Sunday afternoon, especially across the southern half of the area. A more robust system will bring rain and snow Tuesday into early Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Milky sunshine. Mild for mid-November. Breezy this morning. Spotty showers north. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Less wind. Maybe sprinkles or flurries FAR NORTH. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but more clouds NORTH. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with light winds. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy with a SLIGHT chance of a spotty rain-snow mix. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy early in the day. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain or a wintry mix. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: An early wintry mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. Cool. HIGH: 43

