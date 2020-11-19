Advertisement

Law enforcement asking hunters to be alert for evidence in missing persons cases

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin law enforcement agencies investigating missing persons cases are asking hunters to be alert as the gun-deer season starts this weekend.

Wisconsin’s woods, forests and rural areas could be holding on to evidence in crimes and missing persons cases.

In Manitowoc County, Joshua Lueptow has been missing since Oct. 29. He had been duck hunting on the Manitowoc River. The Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters to be observant in the area of the Manitowoc River between Mud Creek and Quarry Road.

Joshua Lueptow
Joshua Lueptow(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)

Joshua was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Cabela’s green camouflage sweatshirt, and a Drake Waterfowl camouflage down jacket.

There have been several searches for Joshua, but nothing has turned up.

In Waupaca County, Jon J. Morgan, 23, has been missing since March 8. Morgan was last seen in King two days earlier.

Jon J. Morgan
Jon J. Morgan(Waupaca County)

Jon was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with white on the front and a gray beanie-style hat.

The Sheriff’s Office has executed search warrants and large area searches in the investigation.

The number for the Sheriff’s Office is 715-258-4466.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

  • Clothing
  • Jewelry
  • Human remains
  • Tire tracks
  • Freshly dug dirt
  • Weapons
  • Abandoned tents
  • Abandoned vehicles

There are a number of missing persons and unsolved crime cases in the state. Follow the Facebook page Rapid Search and Rescue for more information; https://www.facebook.com/RapidsSAR

Attention Hunters in #Brown County WI! Please take a look at this flyer and share! There are eleven people #missing from...

Posted by Rapid Search and Rescue Corp. on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Attention Hunters in # Manitowoc County WI! Please take a look at this flyer and share! There are four people #missing...

Posted by Rapid Search and Rescue Corp. on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Attention Hunters in #Marinette County WI, #Florence County WI and #Vilas County WI! Please take a look at this flyer...

Posted by Rapid Search and Rescue Corp. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

