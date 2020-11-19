Advertisement

Green Bay Salvation Army hosting virtual Costumed Caroler fundraiser

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ve heard of the “Masked Singer.” Now here comes the Costumed Caroler.

The Salvation Army fundraiser features six local celebrities in costumes singing Christmas songs. Their identities will be revealed in the style of the hit show “Masked Singer.”

The fundraiser will be streamed on Facebook Live. The performances are pre-record, but the reveal will be live.

Viewers can purchased a watch party box for $50. CLICK HERE to order a watch box party.

“With that watch party box, they’re going to get a little bit of holiday fun items,” says Nicole Hanley, Greater Green Bay Salvation Army. “They’re going to get some Salvation Army swag, a pizza coupon, treats, a bunch of things in that box. They’re also going to get a code to join the Zoom watch party.”

The big event is Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Who’s ready for some Christmas spirit!? If you missed out on our Costumed Caroler event last year, you’re gonna want to...

Posted by The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin reports second-most COVID-19 deaths on record: 83 in one day
Antibody testing graphic.
Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests
Mitchel Brock
Brown County man considered missing and endangered
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin nears 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, setting new one-day record
Robert Bowsky.
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Green Bay Seymour Park homicide

Latest News

Oconto County man shares story of beating COVID-19
Oconto County man shares story of COVID-19 recovery
"Light the Park" tree-lighting ceremony at Nathan Strong Park in Berlin
Tree lighting honors lives lost in community of Berlin
Downtown De Pere Christmas wreath on lamp post
De Pere encourages shoppers to “Choose Local”
Foundations in Green Bay provides mental health care services
“Foundations” bringing therapy to people in need in Brown County