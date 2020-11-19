Green Bay Salvation Army hosting virtual Costumed Caroler fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ve heard of the “Masked Singer.” Now here comes the Costumed Caroler.

The Salvation Army fundraiser features six local celebrities in costumes singing Christmas songs. Their identities will be revealed in the style of the hit show “Masked Singer.”

The fundraiser will be streamed on Facebook Live. The performances are pre-record, but the reveal will be live.

Viewers can purchased a watch party box for $50. CLICK HERE to order a watch box party.

“With that watch party box, they’re going to get a little bit of holiday fun items,” says Nicole Hanley, Greater Green Bay Salvation Army. “They’re going to get some Salvation Army swag, a pizza coupon, treats, a bunch of things in that box. They’re also going to get a code to join the Zoom watch party.”

The big event is Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Who’s ready for some Christmas spirit!? If you missed out on our Costumed Caroler event last year, you’re gonna want to... Posted by The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

