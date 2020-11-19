“Foundations” bringing therapy to people in need in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many therapists are noting increased need for mental health care in their communities. A Brown County nonprofit organization works to make sure people can access counseling regardless of their insurance or financial situation.

“It’s really important for us to let people know we’re here for them,” said Foundations Director of Development Kelly Nutty.

Foundations is a nonprofit in Green Bay dedicated to providing mental health care.

Currently all sessions are virtual, but clients can come to the office to use sanitized rooms if they don’t have a private space at home.

“The way we look at mental health counseling from the lens of a nonprofit is that everyone should have access to mental health care in our community,” said Nutty

Nutty says through donations and grants they’re able to provide counseling to people who otherwise couldn’t afford it, which is becoming more commonplace in the pandemic.

“We’ve seen over the last several months clients coming into our office who just lost a job but they need help or they’re ongoing clients who all of a sudden one day wake up and don’t have a job anymore,” said Nutty.

Plus, Foundations therapists have noticed an increased need for mental health services in general due to all the stresses the pandemic can cause.

“People are grieving the loss of their routines, which is very natural and appropriate to do, and they are stressed for the future,” said Nutty.

“With that then we see more stress, more anxiety, and more depression,” said Trisha Picard.

Picard is a Resident Therapist, meaning a therapist who’s graduated but still needs to complete the work hours required by the state to become fully certified.

Foundations runs a resident training program to support the next generation of professionals.

Picard helps with community-based clinics, visiting the aging and resource disability center and other partner-organizations to ensure all populations can access counseling.

“Trying to make sure that we’re taking care of all of our neighbors in the community, even the ones who might not have access, the same type of access as others do is such a great thing,” said Picard.

Picard and Nutty believe the current “mental health pandemic” has one bright spot.

“We’re able to have those conversations around mental health a little bit more to lessen some of that stigma which is great, because we need that,” said Picard.

“If we’re ever to get rid of stigma related to mental health this is the time, because we’re all struggling in some capacity,” said Nutty.

Uninsured or underinsured people in the Brown County area can call 920-358-0788 to inquire about mental health counseling at Foundations.

People can also visit the Foundations website to learn more.

