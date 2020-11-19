Advertisement

Family, community members surprise COVID-19 patient with welcome home parade

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KLONDIKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Family and community members worked with local fire departments to welcome home a Klondike area man who has been fighting COVID-19 for months.

Wednesday night, family members say Ryan Leisner was brought home after spending about four months in a Green Bay hospital and rehab centers in Madison.

Homemade signs and a parade of first responder vehicles welcomed him home as a surprise around 8 p.m.

Welcome Home Ryan Leisner sign
Welcome Home Ryan Leisner sign(Ryan Leisner's family)

From all of us at Action 2 News, welcome home Ryan!

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin reports second-most COVID-19 deaths on record: 83 in one day
Antibody testing graphic.
Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests
Mitchel Brock
Brown County man considered missing and endangered
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin nears 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, setting new one-day record
Robert Bowsky.
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Green Bay Seymour Park homicide

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gun-deer hunt forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gun-deer hunt forecast
WATCH: De Pere's virtual musical
De Pere High School to live stream “Freaky Friday” musical
Luxemburg-Casco wins a thriller, Operation Football highlights
Luxemburg-Casco celebrates after defeating West De Pere 21-20 on Thursday night in the WIAA...
Luxemburg-Casco wins a thriller, Operation Football highlights
COVID-19 put Ryan Leisner in the hospital for 4 months
COVID-19 survivor shares story of long recovery