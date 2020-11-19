Family, community members surprise COVID-19 patient with welcome home parade
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM CST
KLONDIKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Family and community members worked with local fire departments to welcome home a Klondike area man who has been fighting COVID-19 for months.
Wednesday night, family members say Ryan Leisner was brought home after spending about four months in a Green Bay hospital and rehab centers in Madison.
Homemade signs and a parade of first responder vehicles welcomed him home as a surprise around 8 p.m.
From all of us at Action 2 News, welcome home Ryan!
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.