Dr. Rai answers vaccine questions and hopes for new antibody treatment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are starting to use a newly approved COVID-19 antibody treatment. Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai told us Thursday that the first patients would be receiving infusions.

“It’s really neat in a sense that we finally have something. We haven’t had anything we can do for that patient that’s not in the hospital and we want to prevent them from getting in the hospital,” says Dr. Rai.

Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about the new treatment, answer vaccine questions, and present the stark reality of Wisconsin’s outbreak.

LENGTHY COVID BATTLES

“People talk about a COVID patient, they think of an elderly patient dying on a ventilator. We have many that are fighting that are younger, and actually, they spend the longest time in the hospital. They have the fight in them, but just the issues that happen from being in the ICU for 30 days, for 60 days, what happens to your body, the amount of rehab that’s necessary to get back to being home. It’s not just a, ‘I got into the hospital, I spend the week there, and I came home’ type of illness. It’s pretty significant, and the long term effects, we’re still learning every day.

RECORD COVID NUMBERS

“I worry about people just getting numb to the high numbers. ‘Alright, fine, we’re at 30 percent positivity or 40 percent positivity.’ We can’t get numb. We have to look at these numbers, not on an average day, but look at it over a time period of just realizing how bad it is compared to how it was, and how do we get back there? Simple tools to get back there: we need more people to get tested, both symptoms and non-symptoms; we need people to wear their mask and physically distance; otherwise more and more hospital beds are going to get full. And there’s not many left to actually fill. And more and more people are going to die.”

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

“I would say it’s a singular focus. It’s going to be one of the biggest things that we’ve ever done in our career to get this many people vaccinated over a short amount of time. The bigger issue here is to understand we do this every year with influenza. It’s just taking that infrastructure and expanding it. Our teams are ready. We’re preparing for it. We’re waiting, like in a starting block as a sprinter, for that vaccine to arrive so we can get going and take care of our community. It’s a singular focus right now of we’ve got to get this done.

NEW ANTIBODY TREATMENT

“The first patients will be infused later today. It’s important to remember that this is not a miracle cure. What it is, is it’s a drug. It’s actually giving the antibody that we would hope that you would create in yourself if you got the vaccine. Here’s the room we’re going to do it in. It’s an infusion center. Forty people on our team put this together, built it in a week, in a corner that isn’t being used so it can be safe for COVID patients. There will be some screens set up for privacy. It’s really neat in a sense that we finally have something. We haven’t had anything we can do for that patient that’s not in the hospital and we want to prevent them from getting in the hospital. The person who has risk factors. The 55-year-old with high blood pressure and diabetes, the 65-year-old with COPD, that we know when we test them positive they have a high likelihood if they start having symptoms to get really sick and wind up in the hospital. The point of this antibody treatment is to give you the antibody over an hour, watch you for an hour, send you home, that antibody infusion will recruit the rest of your immune system to help prevent the virus from spreading farther within your body and hopefully prevent you from going into the hospital. It’s exciting for us because we want to do something positive, and it’s the first thing we’ve been able to do for awhile. And hopefully we’ll see how today goes and more and more people will get the drug.

“Every state got a limited quantity. Every health system got a limited distribution. That will go weekly. We recruit patients based on knowing their risk factors, knowing they’re positive, having a conversation with them and then having our physicians evaluate that. Getting them scheduled. We can’t do a lot at a given time. They’re COVID positive so we want to watch them carefully and monitor them carefully after, but hopefully more and more will benefit from this.”

HUNTING SEASON AND THANKSGIVING

“I know people have seen people get together and it be safe. That’s when our percent positivity was three percent, five percent, even 10 percent. Right now, there is so much spread in our community, a little under 40 percent if you look at a 14-day average, that it’s critical that people only be with the people they live with. To wear a mask. To physically distance. Not to gather. We want to make it to next year’s gun-deer season and hunt with our family. We want to make it to the next Thanksgiving. We want to make it to Christmas. It is very important to take this seriously at this time.”

PFIZER VACCINE AND COLD STORAGE

The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at -94. Is it injected when it is that cold?

“Really, what we do is we thaw that vaccine out and it’s good for five days after that. So I think people are making a really big deal out of keeping it cold, and it is a big deal from a standard storage standpoint. But most hospitals, most clinics have actual lab refrigerators that can get that cold. Really, you have five days after it’s thawed to use it. So if you have a really efficient distribution mechanism, you know where it’s going, you know who it’s going into, it shouldn’t be as big of a deal as I think people are making out of it.”

VACCINE TRIAL AND HIGH RISK PATIENTS

Are people in the trials at high risk for COVID? What does the data show for them?

“So we’re really waiting for the actual publication of the data. So what we’ve seen out of just comments out of the companies, especially the most recent one from Pfizer, is that they did have a significant amount of people that were elderly, which we consider one of our highest-risk categories, and that they responded very well. So, we will know more in the coming weeks as they submit all that data to the FDA. They will also submit it for professional publications, such as the New England Journal of Medicine, and we’ll be able to analyze it much better then.”

IMMUNITY AND COVID

If you’ve had COVID, are you immune for 90 days?

“It’s probably one of the most common questions, and it’s one we’re still studying. I think it’s important to remember that we’ve had nine, almost 10 months with this virus. That’s not a lot of time and not a lot of experience in people who’ve had it, recovered and what’s going forward. What the CDC will say if you’ve had the virus, after you’ve recovered--which is 10 days of recovery, the last 24 hours being symptom-free--it could be up to 20 days if you’re immune compromised, after that point, for the next 90 days, if you’re exposed to COVID-19 you would not need to quarantine. And if you had other symptoms, we should look for other issues other than COVID-19 before we re-test you. It does not actually comment on your need to do anything else differently. You would still wear a mask after that 90 days. You would still physically distance. We don’t know about the ability to be re-infected and re-transfer the virus. There are some reports of re-infection. They’re small, but there are some reports. We have to be very careful. But even within that 90 days, mask wearing and physical distancing is still recommended by the CDC, because we just don’t know enough to be safe. We’ll learn more. Those things will change. But as it stands today, the only thing you get is not having to quarantine for 14 days after exposure and not being re-tested.”

YOUNG ATHLETES AND HEART ISSUES

A young football player has tested positive for COVID-19. He’s had no symptoms. Should he get an EKG?

“Right now, once again, we’re still learning about the virus. Obviously, protecting our children is one of our ultimate priorities as a parent. The research and recommendations are still forthcoming. The most recent recommendations that were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, I think in late October, did start to stratify children and what workup they need. Under the age of 15, over the age of 15, and really stratified what needs to happen next based on symptoms. You noted that your son had no symptoms. So that protocol would say you wouldn’t need anything further. But I think it’s very important that what we think is no symptoms, still needs a good evaluation by a pediatrician or a sports medicine specialist to sit down and really evaluate how those 10 days went. Because there are very few symptoms that are mild or moderate. Even the moderate ones most of us may have blown off, such as myalgias or body aches, that would actually put a child in a category of needing an EKG. I think the most important thing for a high school athlete is to sit down with their physician.”

COVID INFECTIONS AND PRECAUTIONS

Is it true that everyone will get COVID and we shouldn’t take precautions?

“No, not at all. And I think that type of attitude is somewhat irresponsible and will get this community in trouble. If everyone got COVID, and you looked at what the hospitalization rates and the death rates are, it would completely collapse the medical infrastructure and many more people would die that don’t need to die. And they wouldn’t just die of COVID. You wouldn’t have beds to take care of heart attacks, strokes, car accidents. We have to do our best to make sure the spread is contained and more people aren’t infected. If everybody got COVID, we would be in a very bad situation as a society, as a world, and especially as a town.”

