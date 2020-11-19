COOLER AGAIN FRIDAY

A southwest wind along with some sun helped to boost Thursday’s high temperatures into the 50s and even some low 60s! That breezy wind was in advance of a cold front that moves through tonight, shifting the wind over to the northwest. As a result, it will slowly be turning cooler and some clouds will linger. There may be some sprinkles or flurries mainly in the far north tonight and into morning. Otherwise, any morning clouds Friday should give way to a fair amount of sun. It will be another breezy day, and about ten degrees cooler - Highs mostly in the mid and upper 40s, still well above average for this time of year.

Onto the weekend... Saturday looks dry and pleasant with a good deal of sun. Light northwest winds are expected in the morning, shifting to the south by late day. It will be chilly with high temperatures mostly in the upper 30s. Clouds thicken Saturday night, and Sunday looks mostly cloudy. There could be some scattered light wintry mix later in the day and into the evening.

The better chance for rain, mix and/or snow appears to be Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week. Depending on how that system plays out, there could be some slippery weather in there. As of now, Thanksgiving is probably dry.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: NW BEC S 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: S-SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Less wind. Maybe sprinkles or flurries FAR NORTH. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny, but more clouds NORTH. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with light winds. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy with a SLIGHT chance of a spotty rain-snow mix. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy early in the day. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain or a wintry mix. Possibly snow at night. HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: An early wintry mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. Cool. HIGH: 44

