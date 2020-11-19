Cooking fires increase around the holidays

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - ‘Tis the season for the start of holiday meals, with Thanksgiving only a week away. But, but along with those meals, comes an increase in house fires many related to cooking.

As the holidays approach, so do the risks for a cooking fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires caused by cooking peak around Thanksgiving and Christmas. In 2018, fire departments, across the country, responded to an average of 470 cooking fires a day.

“We do get a lot of calls for cooking fires, unattended cooking is a big one, and then just accidents in the kitchen,” says Division Chief Garth Schumacher with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

With Thanksgiving only a week away, there is also growing concern with accidents and fires caused by turkey fryers. Schumacher says, “When they do boil over and start on fire they tend to be pretty big. If you’re doing it near a deck or near a garage, good chance you’re going to burn that garage pretty significantly or a deck or too close to house you could burn your house down. When they do boil over, they boil over pretty big.”

In a controlled setting, Fond du Lac fire Rescue tried to demonstrate the dangers of frying a turkey they wrong way. The turkey the department used was still frozen, a bad start since anything you put in a fryer should be thawed and patted dry. The oil it was dropped into, instead of slowly lowered, was also much hotter than recommended. And, the pot bubbled over and flamed a bit, making a mess.

Whether you’re frying a turkey or baking one in the oven, someone needs to keep a close eye on what is going on. Schumacher adds, “Monitor what you’re doing. Monitoring the temperature, monitoring how the food is cooking - the turkey is cooking, keep an eye on it, don’t leave any cooking unattended.”

And always have a fire extinguisher close by, in case the worst would happen.

