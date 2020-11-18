Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments about capacity restrictions

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday afternoon saying the court will hear oral arguments regarding a lawsuit between the Tavern League and the Department of Health Services.

Last month, an order from Governor Tony Evers’ administration limited the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor venues to 25% of capacity.

The order was issued on October 6th by Andrea Palm, the secretary of the state Department of Health Services due to the surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to read the full order.

Although the order has since expired, it was put on hold by an appeals court ruling.

According to the Supreme Court’s order, arguments will be heard at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, December 14.

Anyone will be able to watch the hearing on the Wisconsin Eye website. (CLICK HERE to access that website.)

