Titletown ice rink now open, masks must be worn while skating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Skaters can now enjoy the Titletown Ice Rink outside Lambeau Field.

The rink opened Wednesday, and everyone who visits is required to follow enhanced COVID-19 protocols to keep themselves others safe.

According to the Packers, masks will be mandatory for every person over the age of 2 at Titletown, and must be worn at all times throughout the park unless they are actively eating or drinking.

The masks must be worn while skating and tubing during the winter.

As of this time, Ariens Hill isn’t open for tubing.

Guests are now also asked to complete their waivers at home or before visiting the area from their computer or smartphone in order to avoid having large groups inside the Admissions building.

All adults must complete their own waiver, and each adult is able to add up to 10 minors per waiver.

A new waiver must be filled out for each visit, unless the visitor has a season pass.

In addition, guests are also reminded that Titletown is now cashless, and Titletown gift cards, as well as credit/debit cards, being the only forms of payment accepted.

The skating rink is open from 4-8 p.m. Monday - Wednesday, and 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, the rink is open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

However, hours will vary the week of Thanksgiving, as well as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Those hours are:

Wednesday, November 25 - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving - Closed

Black Friday - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year’s Eve - 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

New Year’s Day - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

