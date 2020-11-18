Advertisement

Texas Walmart uses drones to deliver COVID tests

‘To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal’
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of...
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the Walmart store.(Source: Walmart, Quest, DroneUp)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – A Walmart in this COVID-riddled city began delivering coronavirus tests by drone this week.

The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.

The kits come with a self-administered nasal swab that patients ship to Quest Diagnostics with a pre-paid shipping envelop.

They’ll then receive the results online.

“To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “It’s a reflection on who we are and our region in the state of Texas and in the nation, so I think it’s a real compliment to us.”

Pilot programs are also operating at Walmarts in Nevada and New York.

The pilot program comes as El Paso suffers from one of the worst coronavirus flare-ups in the United States.

The city issued a stay-at-home order late last month that’s scheduled to run through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin reports second-most COVID-19 deaths on record: 83 in one day
Antibody testing graphic.
Pick ‘n Save stores offer COVID-19 rapid antibody tests
Mitchel Brock
Brown County man considered missing and endangered
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin nears 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, setting new one-day record
Robert Bowsky.
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Green Bay Seymour Park homicide

Latest News

In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump joins her father, President Donald Trump, as...
NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gun-deer hunt forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gun-deer hunt forecast
WATCH: De Pere's virtual musical
De Pere High School to live stream “Freaky Friday” musical
In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe...
Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks
CDC recommends against travel for Thanksgiving.
CDC recommends against travel for Thanksgiving