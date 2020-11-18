Advertisement

Store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Let’s address the elephant in the room. Every year, shoppers crowd stores and malls for Black Friday sales. Some avid shoppers even set up camp before the doors open. This year there’s a pandemic, and health experts are encouraging people to avoid the crowds, do their shopping online, and take advantage of delivery or curbside pickup. Stores started “Black Friday” sales in October, for the official reason of spreading out shopping to reduce the crowds (and, likely but unofficially, their concerns about the economy). Some stores, such as Walmart, are closed for Thanksgiving after opening on the holiday in recent years and are limiting the number of shoppers in stores on Black Friday.

These are the hours for stores that are open on Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday. Because of the pandemic, hours for local stores may vary. This website will be updated as we learn about more store hours.

ACE Hardware

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Local stores set their own hours

Apricot Lane Boutique (Green Bay, Appleton locations)

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 A.M. to 9 P.M.
  • Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Ashley Homestore

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 A.M. - 10 P.M.

At Home

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M. (stores may vary)

Banana Republic

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 8 A.M.

Barnes & Noble

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 8 A.M. - 10 P.M.

Bass Pro Shops

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Bath & Body Works

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: TBA

Bay Park Square Mall

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 A.M. to 9 P.M.
  • Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M.

Best Buy

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Big Lots!

  • Thanksgiving: 7 A.M. - 1 P.M.
  • Black Friday: 6 A.M. - 11 P.M.

Burlington

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M.

Cabela’s

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Claire’s

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M. (mall store hours may vary)

Costco

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 9 A.M.

CVS

  • Thanksgiving: Regular store hours (check with local store)
  • Black Friday: Regular store hours (check with local store)

Dick’s Sporting Goods

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Dollar General

  • Thanksgiving: 7 A.M. - 10 P.M.
  • Black Friday: Regular store hours (check with local store)

Door County Coffee & Tea Co.

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7:30 A.M. to 4 p.m.
  • Small Business Saturday: 7:30 A.M. to 4 P.M.

DSW

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 8 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Family Dollar

  • Thanksgiving: Varies by store
  • Black Friday: Regular store hours (check with local store)

Fleet Farm

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Open 5 A.M.

Fox River Mall

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.
  • Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

GameStop

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M. (mall store hours may vary)

Gap

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M. (mall store hours may vary)

Goodwill NCW

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 9 A.M. to 8 P.M.
  • Small Business Saturday: 9 A.M. to 8 P.M.

H&M

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Regular store hours (check with local store)

Half Price Books

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 9 A.M.

Harbor Freight Tools

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M.

Hobby Lobby

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 8 A.M.

Home Depot

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M.

IKEA

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Regular store hours

JC Penney

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Joann

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: TBA

Josaphine’s Attic

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.
  • Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Kohl’s

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Lowe’s

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M.

Macy’s

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Marshalls

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M.

Meijer

  • Thanksgiving: 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.
  • Black Friday: 8 A.M. to Midnight

Menards

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 A.M. - 9 P.M.

Michaels

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M.

Office Depot/OfficeMax

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 8 A.M.

Old Navy

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 12:01 A.M. (mall store hours may vary)

Pep Boys

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 8 A.M.

Pet Supplies Plus

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: TBA

Petco

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Regular store hours

PetSmart

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: TBA

Sam’s Club

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Regular store hours (check with local store)

School House

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 9 A.M. to 8 P.M.
  • Small Business Saturday: 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Scoops Ice Cream House

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.
  • Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Shawano Auto Sales

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.
  • Small Business Saturday: Closed

Staples

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 9 A.M.

Target

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: TBA

Terra Verde Coffeehouse

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.
  • Small Business Saturday: 8 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

T.J. Maxx

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M.

Twist Boutique

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.
  • Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Ulta

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 8 A.M.

Victoria’s Secret

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Regular store hours (check local store)

Walgreens

  • Thanksgiving: Regular store hours (check local store)
  • Black Friday: Regular store hours (check local store)

Walmart

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Williams-Sonoma

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: TBA

Sources: Mall and store websites; news releases; BestBlackFriday.com; BlackFriday.com; RetailMeNot.com.

