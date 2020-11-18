Store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Let’s address the elephant in the room. Every year, shoppers crowd stores and malls for Black Friday sales. Some avid shoppers even set up camp before the doors open. This year there’s a pandemic, and health experts are encouraging people to avoid the crowds, do their shopping online, and take advantage of delivery or curbside pickup. Stores started “Black Friday” sales in October, for the official reason of spreading out shopping to reduce the crowds (and, likely but unofficially, their concerns about the economy). Some stores, such as Walmart, are closed for Thanksgiving after opening on the holiday in recent years and are limiting the number of shoppers in stores on Black Friday.

These are the hours for stores that are open on Thanksgiving and/or Black Friday. Because of the pandemic, hours for local stores may vary. This website will be updated as we learn about more store hours.

ACE Hardware

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Local stores set their own hours

Apricot Lane Boutique (Green Bay, Appleton locations)

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Ashley Homestore

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 A.M. - 10 P.M.

At Home

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M. (stores may vary)

Banana Republic

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 A.M.

Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 A.M. - 10 P.M.

Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Bath & Body Works

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: TBA

Bay Park Square Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Big Lots!

Thanksgiving: 7 A.M. - 1 P.M.

Black Friday: 6 A.M. - 11 P.M.

Burlington

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M.

Cabela’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Claire’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M. (mall store hours may vary)

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 9 A.M.

CVS

Thanksgiving: Regular store hours (check with local store)

Black Friday: Regular store hours (check with local store)

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving: 7 A.M. - 10 P.M.

Black Friday: Regular store hours (check with local store)

Door County Coffee & Tea Co.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7:30 A.M. to 4 p.m.

Small Business Saturday: 7:30 A.M. to 4 P.M.

DSW

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Family Dollar

Thanksgiving: Varies by store

Black Friday: Regular store hours (check with local store)

Fleet Farm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Open 5 A.M.

Fox River Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

GameStop

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M. (mall store hours may vary)

Gap

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M. (mall store hours may vary)

Goodwill NCW

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Small Business Saturday: 9 A.M. to 8 P.M.

H&M

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Regular store hours (check with local store)

Half Price Books

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 9 A.M.

Harbor Freight Tools

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M.

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 A.M.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M.

IKEA

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Regular store hours

JC Penney

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Joann

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: TBA

Josaphine’s Attic

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Lowe’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 A.M.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M.

Meijer

Thanksgiving: 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Black Friday: 8 A.M. to Midnight

Menards

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 A.M. - 9 P.M.

Michaels

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M.

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 A.M.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 12:01 A.M. (mall store hours may vary)

Pep Boys

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 A.M.

Pet Supplies Plus

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: TBA

Petco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Regular store hours

PetSmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: TBA

Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Regular store hours (check with local store)

School House

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Small Business Saturday: 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Scoops Ice Cream House

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Shawano Auto Sales

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Small Business Saturday: Closed

Staples

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 9 A.M.

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: TBA

Terra Verde Coffeehouse

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Small Business Saturday: 8 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

T.J. Maxx

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 A.M.

Twist Boutique

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Small Business Saturday: 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Ulta

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 A.M.

Victoria’s Secret

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Regular store hours (check local store)

Walgreens

Thanksgiving: Regular store hours (check local store)

Black Friday: Regular store hours (check local store)

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 A.M.

Williams-Sonoma

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: TBA

Sources: Mall and store websites; news releases; BestBlackFriday.com; BlackFriday.com; RetailMeNot.com.

