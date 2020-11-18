INTERVIEW: Nov. 19 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pancreatic cancer still has one of the lowest survivability rates among cancers. The disease made headlines recently with the death of beloved game show host Alex Trebek.

Chris Roth talks with Prevea Health surgical oncologist Dr. Lorena Suarez-Kelly on what we’ve learned about the disease, how it’s being treated, and developments in new treatments.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.