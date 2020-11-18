Green Bay’s ‘Violent Crime Apprehension Team makes big impact, reduces shootings in first month on the beat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police credit the hard work of a large team of officers, including the newly-formed Violent Crime Apprehension Team with arresting Leo Austin.

As Action 2 News first reported Tuesday, prosecutors charged Austin with first degree recklessly endangering safety, plus other charges, after police say he fired gunshots during protests that turned violent outside a downtown gas station in May following the death of George Floyd.

His arrest is the latest in a crackdown targeting shootings across Green Bay.

For six months, Green Bay Police and Brown County Sheriff’s investigators have been looking for the man who fired multiple shots in a large crowd outside the Marathon station, creating chaos.

Wednesday, Police Chief Andrew Smith stood in that same area of that violence, announcing the arrest of Austin and nine others, including four juveniles, over the last few months.

“We want to do whatever we can to help facilitate people’s first amendment rights to peacefully protest, regardless of what that is, but when it turns into a criminal situation where people are lighting fires, vandalizing police cars, throwing rocks and bricks at our police officers, throwing signs at our police officers, breaking into businesses, smashing windows, obviously we take action and people will be held accountable,” said Smith.

Austin was arrested only one week after assigning the department’s new Violent Crime Apprehension Team to the case.

“To have the dedicated people doing it, it made it so much quicker,” said Green Bay Police Captain Ben Allen.

Allen says detectives and community police officers worked for months to identify Austin and had developed a lot of leads, putting them on the right path.

He says this specialized team is working around the clock to find anyone involved in the city’s drastic increase in shootings.

“Our patrol officers are bouncing call to call to call. Our detectives are carrying caseloads of 10-15-20 cases, so to have this team to address the violent crimes happening in our city was outstanding,” said Allen.

While police say Austin is not believed to be connected to the 53 other shootings in the city this year, any crimes involving firearms are a concern.

“Our goal with them was to disrupt those things, gather intelligence, arrest those involved, and they’ve been hugely successful,” said Allen. “There’s a big piece of that community connection, engaging the community and really policing themselves as one.”

Before the team started in mid-October, the city was on pace to continue an unprecedented number of shootings.

In the month since they hit the streets, the team has made a half-dozen arrests.

There have been just two shootings in that time, including one Saturday night.

Allen says the impact team officers arrested that suspected shooter in mere hours.

“It’s more than just about the arrests. It’s really developing intelligence, and this group is doing an outstanding job of gathering that intelligence,” he said.

Police believe the work is making the city safer.

The team is currently on temporary assignment, likely to be done in February, but Allen said the work they’ve done so far shows the need to continue long past that date.

