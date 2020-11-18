Advertisement

Gov. Evers plans to extend mask mandate

MHK face coverings required
MHK face coverings required(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:52 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers plans to extend an order requiring masks be worn in indoor public places amid a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases that is straining the state’s hospitals.

Evers said Wednesday that he will extend into January his mask mandate and reissue an order that will extend the state’s public health emergency before the end of this week.

He called on Republicans to support his efforts, saying the seven-day average of positive new cases is now more than 6,400, more than triple what it was two months ago.

