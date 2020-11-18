Advertisement

Former Oshkosh North star drafted by Sacramento Kings in NBA draft

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) walks off the court following a win over Kansas State...
Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) walks off the court following a win over Kansas State in a NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:12 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Former Oshkosh North basketball star Tyrese Haliburton has been drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA draft.

Haliburton was the 12th overall pick in the first round Wednesday night.

The point guard was projected to be the No. 6 pick and go to the Atlanta Hawks, according to a mock draft published on NBA.com.

The Iowa State standout opted to skip his final two years of college and enter the draft.

Haliburton played 22 games last season and averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. His 2019-20 season was cut short after he took a fall in a February game against Kansas State and broke his wrist.

Haliburton led the Oshkosh North Spartans to their first Division 1 State Championship in 2018.

The 6-foot-5 guard excels on both ends of the floor.

“You know I put in a lot of work to get here,” Haliburton said during an interview with Action 2 Sports in May. “It doesn’t necessarily come to a big surprise to me because of all the work I have put in throughout my life and this is what I have wanted to do my whole life.”

