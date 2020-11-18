Changes to Thanksgiving dinner

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Because of the ongoing pandemic, health experts are asking families to scale back their Thanksgiving celebrations, and limit them to only people in your immediate household.

The Thanksgiving holiday hustle is already underway at the grocery store. Turkeys, potatoes, and all the fixin’s are finding their way into shopping carts.

According to Josh Verstegen, assistant store director of Festival Foods Northland location, “The large turkeys are going just as good, and they’re probably ahead of last year, just because I think people are shopping earlier. The turkey breasts are selling extremely well, well ahead of what we’ve seen in the past.”

For many people, like Mary Arndt of Appleton, this year’s Thanksgiving will be different than years past as large families are being asked to not gather because of the pandemic. She says, “It’s usually 15, but they all are going every way, so it’s kinda sad.”

Some who don’t usually prepare the family feast will find themselves in the kitchen too. “I know how to cook, but it’s something new for sure and I saw a recipe for using the InstaPot, so I’m going to try the turkey breast in the InstaPot and see if it works,” says Dana Weber who usually goes to her in-laws for Thanksgiving.

Fox Valley Technical College culinary arts instructor, Jeff Igel, says don’t be scared if you’ve never prepared the bird before, adding, “The key to a successful turkey is to remember that all poultry needs to be cooked to a minimum safe, internal temperature of 165 degrees.”

And, if you’re using a frozen turkey, you need to start thawing it, in your fridge, sooner rather than later. As for the sides, maybe just pick your favorites for your smaller group and don’t be afraid to start a new tradition this year. ”This might be the year where we don’t have 15 selections on the table. We decide do we need to have sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes and dressing? I’m not sure. If you’re cooking for smaller amounts of people, it really depends on what you want to have leftover too,” says Igel.

If the shopping and preparing is just too much, there’s no shame in supporting local restaurants and just ordering out. According to Igel, “There are all kinds of businesses that would just love it if you called them and said hey I want to do a turkey pick up dinner for two or four or whatever it is, that’s really not a bad thing for all of us to consider.”

And then just be thankful for what you have instead of what the pandemic may have taken away.

