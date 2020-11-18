Brown County long-term care facility offers creative way to allow residents and families to meet in person

WAYSIDE, Wis. (WBAY) -Wisconsin’s health department has a number of active investigations into long-term care facilities where there are cases of Covid-19.

However, some of these places have kept the infectious disease out and are providing safe ways for residents and their families to meet.

Wayside Parkview Estates is an example of that.

On Wednesday. Kenneth Matzke and his family were meeting in a room that’s set up to protect them.

“We used to stand outside and talk through the window, this is just so much more personal,” Paul Trousil, who was visiting his father-in-law Matzke, said.

Last month, the facility began using an old shed it converted into a visiting area with heaters and a Plexiglas that acts as a protective shield. There are also two separate entrances.

“Covid is so serious, but I think it does more things to depress people because they’re sitting all by themselves,” Trousil said.

The idea for this came after Wayside thought of ways family members can still stay in touch as it gets colder.

“It’s nice because we were worried what we were going to do when the cold came,” Britney Gilson, of Wayside Parkview Estates, said.

The coronavirus-proof visiting center has been a hit with residents and families and it comes at a critical time, as some of the people living in the facility, haven’t been able to leave in the last nine months.

“Residents have been going through a lot emotionally [and] physically,” Gilson said. “You don’t realize how much not being able to just give your family a hug means to you.”

Wisconsin, and much of the country, is experiencing a surge in new Covid cases.

Recent data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show assisted living facilities in our viewing area have seen a number of deaths.

Bethany Homes in Waupaca reported 15 deaths related to Covid-19. The next closest was St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna with nine.

Wayside has managed to keep the infectious disease out and it hopes to continue doing so.

