BREEZY WIND BRINGS MILDER WEATHER

Brisk wind is at it again today, but this time the wind is out of the south leading to milder temperatures across the state. Southerly wind gusts will be up to 30 mph today and high temperatures will range from the low to middle 40s. Skies will be partly sunny with high clouds causing filtered sunshine. Quiet weather will continue overnight, as will the brisk wind.

Tomorrow will be similarly windy, but even more mild. Thursday the highs will range from the middle 50s to around 60.

The rain chances this weekend continue to work in our favor. A low pressure system will pass just to our south, so Saturday looks dry but cloudy. Sunday the southern half of the viewing area may get clipped with a spotty shower. Temperatures this weekend will vary from lows in the upper 20s to highs near 40. At this time it doesn’t look too windy.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Sunshine and high clouds. A milder, but breezy afternoon HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: High clouds. A brisk wind. LOW: 39 (steady temps)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler and still breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cool again. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain or a wintry mix. HIGH: 40

