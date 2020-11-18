BREEZY AGAIN AND EVEN MILDER ON THURSDAY

Brisk winds continue tonight, but otherwise it will be quiet weather-wise. High clouds will continue as well, and lows will settle into the mid 30s to lower 40s. Those low temperatures are actually closer to our normal daytime highs for mid-November!

It’s going to be another windy day Thursday, but even more mild. Highs will range from the middle 50s to around 60. That’s about 20 degrees warmer than normal, but don’t expect it to set any records. The record high for November 19 in Green Bay is 72, set in 1953. We’ll see a mix of sun and high clouds.

Friday should be similar to today, but with weaker winds. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper half of the 40s. Winds could still be up around 10-15 mph out of the west. A weekend weathermaker looks like it will be missing us to the south for the most part. Saturday is now looking totally dry, and even Sunday’s chances for rain/snow are looking iffy. Low pressure will pass well to our south, but at this time, we could still see some light rain or snow on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with lows in the upper 20s and highs close to 40. Winds look to be relatively light compared to recent days.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: High clouds. A brisk wind. LOW: 40 (steady temps)

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler and still breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers SOUTH. Mix late? HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cool again. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy with rain and snow showers developing. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Lingering wintry mix early, then a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 40

