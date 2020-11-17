Advertisement

Weekly bus passes needed at St. John’s homeless shelter

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. John the Evangelist in Green Bay is looking for donations of weekly bus passes so those in need can help get to appointments that will set them back on their feet.

St. John’s typically spends about $8,000 a year to help people with transportation.

“The community is a really great player at donating money for us to be able to purchase those bus tickets as people are just starting out in employment, or volunteering in the community to increase their job skills, and perhaps don’t yet have the revenue stream to be able to afford that expense themselves," says Alexia Wood, the Executive Director of St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

You can buy passes at locations around Green Bay, including City Hall, NWTC, Curative Connections, and the Supervalu on University.

Click here to find other ways to give to the shelter.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Death rate dips slightly again, state confirms another 6,000+ cases of coronavirus Sunday
Coronavirus
Wisconsin Supreme Court considers mask mandate challenge
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
New coronavirus cases below 5,000 for first time in a week
.
Wisconsin leaders sound off on recount for presidential election
‘It’s hard to stomach:’ University of Wisconsin Arboretum staff react to rare tree theft, as police nail down a timeline

Latest News

No tree at the Capitol but Gov. Evers still encourages ornament decoration
Volunteer Fox Cities Virtual VolunteerFEST
Volunteer Fox Cities hosts virtual week-long VolunteerFEST
SNC celebrates small amount of COVID-19 cases after one semester
SNC celebrates small amount of COVID-19 cases after one semester
Madison church memorial for COVID-19 victims running out of space
Madison church memorial for COVID-19 victims running out of space