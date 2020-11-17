Weekly bus passes needed at St. John’s homeless shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. John the Evangelist in Green Bay is looking for donations of weekly bus passes so those in need can help get to appointments that will set them back on their feet.

St. John’s typically spends about $8,000 a year to help people with transportation.

“The community is a really great player at donating money for us to be able to purchase those bus tickets as people are just starting out in employment, or volunteering in the community to increase their job skills, and perhaps don’t yet have the revenue stream to be able to afford that expense themselves," says Alexia Wood, the Executive Director of St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

You can buy passes at locations around Green Bay, including City Hall, NWTC, Curative Connections, and the Supervalu on University.

Click here to find other ways to give to the shelter.

