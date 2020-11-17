Volunteer Fox Cities hosts virtual week-long VolunteerFEST

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic has made some nonprofits more needed than ever. However many are finding it difficult to maintain enough volunteers.

“The needs that are out there are still so great,” said Brad Creighton, who works in Community Engagement and Events with Volunteer Fox Cities.

Creighton says more than 75 percent of nonprofits in the area have critical volunteer needs right now.

“The food organizations or like a shelter organization, something like that, the need is even greater because people are a little bit down more financially than in the past,” said Creighton.

Which is why nonprofits like St. Joseph’s Food Program, Pillars, Harbor House and about 20 other organizations are taking part in this year’s virtual VolunteerFEST.

“This is a place where they can go hear firsthand right away how they can jump in and help and do something for whatever agency fits their passions and their desire to give back.” Said Creighton.

Monday through Friday starting at 4 p.m. each day, each nonprofit will spend half an hour over Zoom explaining their needs and answering questions any potential volunteer may have.

Creighton says nonprofits are doing their best to make things as safe as possible during the pandemic.

“None of these agencies want to put their volunteers or the people they serve in a risky situation,” said Creighton.

Plus, he points out studies show volunteering improves mental health.

“In this time where maybe we’re not going out or can’t do activities as much as possible, and more people are feeling down and sad, this is one thing you can do to kind of give yourself a pick me up and really feel good,” said Creighton.

Creighton hopes people will join the VolunteerFEST just to see what it’s all about.

“Don’t be afraid to check it out,” said Creighton. “By logging in you’re not committing to anything, you’re not saying ‘yes I’m going to volunteer’, all you’re saying is ‘I want to learn more.’”

The Zoom link directly on the Volunteer Fox Cities website. The videos will also be posted to the website after the meetings are complete in case anyone misses a session and would like to watch later.

If you can’t get to the website, the Zoom Meeting call ID is 871 7645 1544 and the audio-only call in is at (312) 626-6799.

