No tree at the Capitol but Gov. Evers still encourages ornament decoration

(KY3)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While a holiday tree will not stand in the state Capitol this year, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is continuing with tradition and asking students to make ornaments with designs around the theme of “hope.”

“Now more than ever, we all need hope. That’s why this year we are not only asking students to make holiday ornaments that celebrate hope and what it means to them, their families, and their communities, but celebrating that hope across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I know that if we stay hopeful, celebrate Wisconsinites' resilience, and continue to practice empathy and compassion, we are going to get through this together.”

Evers sent a letter to educators and students Tuesday announcing the theme. Since there won’t be a tree in the rotunda, the ornaments will be shared with veteran’s homes, hospitals and nursing homes to celebrate hope and the holiday season across the state, according to the Governor’s office.

“Hope” themed ornaments should be sent by Friday, Dc. 4 to the following address:

Claire Franz Wisconsin Department of Administration

Division of Facilities Development & Management

17 West Main Street, Suite 119

Madison, WI 53703

