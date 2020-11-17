Advertisement

Bucks trade for Pelican’s Jrue Holiday

Bledsoe, Hill and more sent to New Orleans for trade
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) handles the ball against Washington Wizards guard...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) handles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)(Kim Klement | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are multiple reports that the Milwaukee Bucks have traded for the Pelican’s all-star guard Jrue Holiday on Monday.

According to the Athletic’s Sham Charania, the Bucks sent George Hill, Eric Bledsoe, and draft-pick compensation to New Orleans in return for Holiday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pelicans will receive three future first-round picks in the deal, which will also feature pick swaps.

Holiday averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. He comes to Milwaukee after seven seasons in New Orleans after spending his first four years with the Philadelphia 76ers.

