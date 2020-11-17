Bucks trade for Pelican’s Jrue Holiday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are multiple reports that the Milwaukee Bucks have traded for the Pelican’s all-star guard Jrue Holiday on Monday.

According to the Athletic’s Sham Charania, the Bucks sent George Hill, Eric Bledsoe, and draft-pick compensation to New Orleans in return for Holiday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pelicans will receive three future first-round picks in the deal, which will also feature pick swaps.

Holiday averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. He comes to Milwaukee after seven seasons in New Orleans after spending his first four years with the Philadelphia 76ers.

