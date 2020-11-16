Advertisement

SPECIAL DELIVERY: While out delivering food, driver helps lost dog return home

Nov. 15, 2020
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A delivery driver in Janesville became a Good Samaritan after dropping off more than just a meal.

In this case, he returned a lost dog to its family.

John Reque said he was delivering an order when he saw a dog in the road. He pulled over to try and get the dog out of traffic, but lost sight of it.

“I opened up my door and still didn’t see anything, but all of a sudden within a couple seconds, the dog runs around my car, jumps up in my lap inside my car and I was so happy that nobody ran the dog over. It didn’t get hurt,” said Reque.

The dog had a microchip and has been safely returned home.

