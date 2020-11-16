Preble High School streaming virtual musical

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preble High School in Green Bay is streaming its musical production of “Now. Here. This.”

The musical is the story of friends over the years. It follows them from childhood to adulthood.

In a normal year, Preble’s musical production would involve about 100 students. The school scaled back this year due to COVID-19. The musical includes 16 actors and five crew members.

Director Sara Holub says virtual performances challenge the students to tap into their creativity.

“The students have really stepped up their storytelling and acting. They spend a lot of time working together and playing off of each other when we’re in person and now they had to work on telling a really important and meaningful story right to a camera instead of another person,” says Holub.

The Preble Players production of “Now. Here. This.” streams through Nov. 21. The cost is $7. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

