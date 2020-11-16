Advertisement

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients in short supply

Over the weekend the FDA gave emergency authorization for a new method with treating...
Over the weekend the FDA gave emergency authorization for a new method with treating coronavirus patients with plasma.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - There is a critical need for blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients in Wisconsin, according to officials.

Convalescent plasma has been shown to be effective in treating the most seriously ill coronavirus patients, but the demand is far greater than the supply.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin’s chief medical officer, Dr. Thomas Abshire, said the need for convalescent plasma in Wisconsin is about double the number of donors giving plasma.

Advocate Health Care transplant director Dr. Ajay Sahajpal says Wisconsin has already needed to import plasma from other states, but that might not continue as the shortage of donors continues elsewhere.

“For convalescent plasma, specifically, it’s a critical shortage,” he said.

Sahajpal is worried that as the holidays approach, fewer people will donate blood and that it could lead to a crisis across several medical fronts, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Saphajpal said plasma and coagulation products, which cause the blood to clot, are being rationed, even for patients in intensive-care units, some with liver failure and those awaiting transplants.

Blood centers and hospitals have been taking precautions to make sure donors are safe from COVID-19. Temperatures are taken and donors are asked to respond to questions drafted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if they have been ill or have been exposed to the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Death rate dips slightly again, state confirms another 6,000+ cases of coronavirus Sunday
‘It’s hard to stomach:’ University of Wisconsin Arboretum staff react to rare tree theft, as police nail down a timeline
Green Bay police investigating shots fired reports
Appleton High School West
Appleton parents who want kids in class are upset over district’s decision to start winter sports
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the...
Bakhtiari signs $105.5 million extension with Packers, becomes highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history

Latest News

Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests
A testament to a hard year: 25,000 people visited a Dallas food bank drive thru over the weekend.
25,000 line up for Dallas food bank
Governor Whitmer speaking during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Michigan halts classes, indoor dining as coronavirus surges