On the Clock: Bakhtiari’s Megadeal, Packers ugly win

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur called his team’s lack of energy, ‘distrubing' in the Packers 24-20 victory over the slumping Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

That as Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari agreed to a huge contract extension worth a reported $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• David Bakhtiari Mega Deal Extension

• What does Bakhtiari extension mean for Aaron Jones?

• Energy Crisis: Making sense of Packers Ugly Win

• What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game

• Defense Finishing

• Ranking the Packers, Saints, Bucs

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

